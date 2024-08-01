Padyatra to Mysuru will be held as planned by BJP-JD(S), assures Union Minister Joshi

Bengaluru, August 1 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi stated on Thursday that the joint BJP-JD(S) Bengaluru-Mysuru padyatra (foot march) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will go on as planned from August 3.

Pralhad Joshi said this while answering questions by reporters in New Delhi regarding Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy’s announcement that his party JD(S) would not participate in the march.

Union Minister Joshi said he would speak to Union Minister Kumaraswamy and ensure that the padyatra takes place as planned.

“I will also speak to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who have raised their voice against the state BJP leadership,” he stated.

“Everything will be sorted out as the JD(S) is the NDA’s main partner. The office-bearers of the BJP will speak to them and if there are any issues, they will be sorted out,” he said.

Sources said that Kumaraswamy has expressed his unhappiness to BJP National President, JP Nadda, over the ‘neglect’ of JD(S) by the BJP while planning a foot march.

Kumaraswamy had also insisted that BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda should not be seen anywhere in the padyatra otherwise his party won’t participate in the event.

After discussions with JP Nadda and minister Joshi, the JD(S) leader conveyed to them that he would speak to his father, former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda and take a final call on the issue.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had lashed out at the BJP stating that he can’t share the stage with Preetham Gowda who distributed pen drives containing the sex videos of his nephew Prajwal Revanna who is now in jail.

“Preetham Gowda has fed poison to my family so how can I share the dais with him?” Kumaraswamy had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor