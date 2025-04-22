Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah to Leave for Srinagar Around 7 PM, Says 'Terrorists Won't Be Spared'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area where terrorists opened fire at tourists, resulting in the death of one tourist and injuring six others. Home Minister Shah expressed anguish over the terror attack and promised that terrorists will not be spared. As per the sources, Shah will leave the union territory at around 7 pm today to asses the security situation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed him to take all necessary measures in response to the incident and asked him to personally visit the site of the attack.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," HM Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies." Shah further wrote.

Earlier, PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, also briefed Amit Shah about the incident over a phone call on the Pahalgam terror attack. PM asked the Home Minister to take all suitable measures, and also visit the attack site.

Meanwhile, terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisarana village of Pahalgam this afternoon, resulting in the death of one tourist and six other were critically injured in the attack and receiving treatment at the hospital.