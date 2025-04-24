Pahalgam attack: BJP legislators in Bengal stage protest, burn Pakistan flags in front of Assembly

Kolkata, April 24 BJP legislators in Bengal, led by the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday staged protests against the Pahalgam terror attack by burning Pakistan flags in front of the House.

"The widows of both Bitan Adhikari and Sameer Guha, the two killed tourists from West Bengal at Pahalgam on Wednesday, described how the Hindus were selectively killed there. Bengalis, in general, are travel-loving people. I will request them that from henceforth the Hindu Bengalis should make their tour plans after considering the demography of their destination," Adhikari told the media.

"Be it the recent riot-hit Murshidabad or be it Kashmir, the only aim is to selectively target the Hindus," the Leader of the Opposition said.

He also said that just like Israeli actions at Gaza, Pakistan will also be taught a lesson by India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"As long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, everything is possible. Like Gaza, Pakistan will also be reduced to ashes," Adhikari said.

Earlier, Adhikari also criticised actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha, for the latter's comments that there is an attempt to create a narrative that only Hindus are being targeted.

Citing his comments, Adhikari said that the problem is that while terrorists come from outside, their supporters and sympathisers continue to roam around within the country.

"Their first task is to figure out how to trivialise brutality. I pray to God that they never have to stand in front of the barrel of a gun and be asked to recite the Kalma because I don't want them to realise, even for a minute, the fool's paradise they were living in, or get the slightest chance to feel remorse. They are not worthy of correction, repentance, or regret," Adhikari said.

