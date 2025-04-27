Pahalgam attack: CDS Anil Chauhan and Rajnath Singh meet amid India-Pak tension

New Delhi, April 27 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday to discuss important issues related to military preparedness in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 tourists from various states were killed on April 22.

The meeting, which took place at the Defence Minister's residence in Delhi, lasted for about 40 minutes.

It is believed that General Anil Chauhan apprised the Defence Minister about the military strategy and preparations regarding the elimination of terrorism during this time.

According to sources, the Chief of Defence Staff has informed the Defence Minister about the preparations of the Indian military forces.

BSF officers were also present in Delhi on Sunday for the meeting on key issues related to defence preparations.

On Sunday, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the Home Ministry. It is believed that the Home Ministry has discussed the ongoing operation against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Army is continuously violating the ceasefire on the Line of Control.

For the third day running on Sunday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Army responded appropriately.

On the night of April 26-27, the Pakistani Army once again fired. At the same time, the Indian Army has given a strong and befitting reply to this firing by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Sunday successfully carried out an anti-ship missile exercise, and said that it is fully prepared for combat at any time, anywhere and in any manner to safeguard the maritime interests of the country.

This missile test was conducted from the Indian Naval ships.

This anti-ship firing drill conducted by the Navy has re-validated the readiness of the platform, systems and personnel for conducting long-range precision offensive strikes.

The Navy said that they have carried out several successful anti-ship missile firings to demonstrate the readiness of the personnel.

