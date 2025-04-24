Pahalgam attack: Delhi Congress to hold candle march tomorrow

New Delhi, April 24 Delhi Congress will hold a candle march on April 25 starting from the All India Congress Committee office to mourn the deaths of innocent people in the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said the march, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will start from 24 Akbar Road to 30 January Lane.

Earlier in the day, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution saying that there is a need to analyse the intelligence failure and security lapses that led to the attack.

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. A comprehensive analysis must be conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory -- an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry,” said the resolution.

The CWC also said that the terrorists targeted Hindus, particularly to inflame passions in the country.

“The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity,” the CWC said in a resolution.

The CWC blamed Pakistan for the attack and said, “This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress's longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity.”

Earlier in the day, Anti-Terror Action Forum, a voluntary organisation, held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The protest, which included shouting slogans against Pakistan, began with a one-minute silence.

