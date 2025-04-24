Pahalgam attack: Foreigners overstaying in K'taka under watch, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagar, April 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that foreigners overstaying their visas in the state are under watch against the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

His statement comes after the Union Home Ministry's direction to monitor foreign nationals residing in the country.

Interacting with reporters at the Male Mahadeshwara helipad, CM Siddaramaiah stated that wherever terrorists may be, it is the central government's responsibility to eliminate them.

"There must be no leniency that allows terrorist activities to take place. The Pahalgam incident is highly condemnable and inhumane. I strongly denounce it. Since the Pulwama attack also took place in the same district, extra caution should have been exercised. Security arrangements should not have been relaxed. This indicates a failure of the intelligence system," Siddaramaiah said.

"Taking action after an incident is different from taking preventive measures beforehand. The latter should have been done by the Central Government. Forty soldiers were martyred in the Pulwama attack. In this latest incident, 26 civilians have lost their lives," he said.

"Steps should have been taken to prevent this. The government must remain alert to ensure such incidents are not repeated. Terrorists, regardless of their religious affiliations, must be eliminated. It is the government's duty, and we, our party, and our government will extend all necessary support and cooperation," he said.

The Chief Minister announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the families of the three victims from Karnataka killed in the terror attack. He also stated that the final rites will be conducted with police honours.

When asked about the lack of specific allocations to the backward district of Chamarajanagar in the state Budget, the Chief Minister said he would respond after the Cabinet meeting.

"If the Central Government gives clearance for the Mekedatu project, we will implement it immediately. We have already met with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, but nothing has happened. The Centre is not releasing even the grants it has announced. For instance, the Rs 5,300 crore allocation for the Upper Bhadra Project in the 2023-24 Union Budget has not been released yet. This appears to be politically motivated discrimination," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister added that major projects required for the Chamarajanagar district, along with those already announced in the Budget, will be discussed in the Cabinet.

