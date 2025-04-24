Pahalgam attack is a complete intelligence failure: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, April 24 Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the Central government over the Pahalgam attack, calling it a "complete failure of intelligence agencies" and demanding accountability for what he described as a serious national security lapse.

Referring to the terror attack in the high-security zone of Pahalgam, Yadav questioned how terrorists managed to reach the area despite its intense security presence.

“There were 2,000 tourists there. It’s a place where vehicles can’t even reach—you either trek or take horses. Despite multiple military checkpoints, the terrorists managed to reach them. How is that possible?” Yadav asked.

Tejashwi Yadav criticised the government for failing to ensure safety for civilians in such a sensitive area, asking: “Where was the intelligence? Who will take responsibility for this failure?”

Yadav alleged that intelligence and investigative agencies are being misused for political gain instead of national security.

“You are only sending intelligence and investigation agencies against opposition leaders. But where are they when the nation actually needs protection?” Tejashwi said.

Yadav also drew parallels with the 2019 Pulwama attack, once again raising concerns over alleged security lapses and lack of transparency.

“Even during the Pulwama incident, we raised similar questions. What happened to that investigation? How did 200-300 kg of RDX reach there and many soldiers become martyred,” he said.

He emphasised the public’s right to know what actions were taken and what conclusions came from the investigation of the Pulwama attack.

Tejashwi joins other opposition leaders calling for clarity and accountability in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, even as the ruling party has vowed strict action against the perpetrators.

Tejashwi Yadav intensified his attack on the central government, citing a disturbing record of terror-related incidents in Kashmir since 2014, and pointing to the recent Pahalgam attack as another instance of systemic failure.

Yadav claimed that 3,982 terrorist attacks have taken place in Kashmir alone over the past decade, resulting in the lives of 413 civilians and 630 security personnel casualties.

“Who will take responsibility for this serious negligence?” he demanded, accusing the government of failure in both intelligence and emergency response.

Referring to a heart-breaking account from the sister of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a deceased of the attack, Tejashwi said: “He was alive for one and a half hours. But he did not receive any help.”

He emphasised the absence of security forces at a location designated as a high-security zone, due to its proximity to the border.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor