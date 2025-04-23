Pahalgam Attackers Were in Direct Contact With Pakistan-Based Handlers: Indian Intelligence Agencies

The terrorist who killed at least 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam had made direct communication with handlers in Pakistan, according to the Indian intelligence agencies, based on the evidence of international calls, as per the News Drum report. The initial investigation also revealed that the attackers were taking real-time instructions from operators during the assault and killing.

According to the report, the operatives were instructing Pahalgam attackers from Karachi and Muzaffarabad areas of Pakistan via digital communication. The forensic analysis of communication between terrorists and handlers has revealed data exchanges and online interactions to IP addresses registered in Pakistan. This revealed that this was a planned attack and orchestrated from across the border, intelligence claimed Pakistan's direct involvement in the deadly attack on April 22.

The terrorists were carrying M-4 carbines, AK-47 assault rifles and were also equipped with helmet-fitted cameras; this equipment is not commonly accessible to local terrorists, which indicates that they got external financial support, such as state-sponsored.

The Resistance Front, a banned terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba already claimed responsibility for the attack. The terror organisation has a history of rebranding to evade international scrutiny while maintaining operational ties with Let.

However, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said there was no hand of Pakistan in the attack and denied any involvement in it. The Pakistani government blamed the tragedy on internal issues within the country. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, began their investigation into the attack.