Pahalgam massacre: Trinamool Congress poses 14 questions to Modi government

Kolkata, May 6 West Bengal's Trinamool Congress on Tuesday posed 14 questions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on the ghastly massacre at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, where several tourists, including three from the state, were selectively killed by terrorists on April 22.

In the statement, the Trinamool claimed that answers to the 14 questions were still awaited in the 14 days since the massacre took place.

The first question is why not a single terrorist involved in the massacre could not be arrested even 14 days after the killings, and the second seeks to know the progress of the investigation in the matter and the number of persons identified as accused in the charge sheet.

Then, in a political query, the Trinamool asks why the Prime Minister gave preference to an election rally in Bihar immediately after the massacre instead of convening an all-party meeting.

The fourth question is whether proceedings have been initiated against those security agencies who failed to foil the massacre despite intelligence inputs of a possible attack, and is followed by a poser on the steps taken by the Union government after admitting flaws on its part in the matter.

The sixth questions the absence of security personnel within five kilometres of the area from the place of the massacre, which was a popular tourist spot. The seventh is again political in nature, seeking to know why the Prime Minister had not met the family members of the victim as yet.

In the eighth query, the Trinamool asks who is responsible for giving clarifications to the victim families who have directly held the Union government responsible and the ninth seeks a deadline from the Union government on the return of the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Putnam Kumar Shaw, who is currently in custody of Pakistan Rangers, after crossing the border inadvertently.

The tenth asks the steps taken by the Union government to prevent the growing trend of hate crimes throughout the country, and following on from it, the eleventh is on the action taken by the Union government against those trolling Himanshi Narwal, widow of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam massacre.

Why a red-carpet welcome was organised for Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a time of national mourning is the twelfth poser, the thirteenth asks the government to spell out the long-term measures being adopted for the prevention of terrorist activities, and the fourteenth and final wants to know the steps adopted by the Union government to ensure protection at other popular tourist spots in the country.

