Pahalgam massacre: Why nobody is yet held responsible for security lapses and intelligence failures, asks Trinamool MP Sagarika Ghose

Kolkata, July 29 Journalist-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose, on Tuesday, asked in the Parliament that why nobody has yet been held responsible for the security lapses and intelligence failures behind the horrific killings of 25 Indian tourists by four terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year.

"After launching Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that not blood but 'Sindoor' is in his veins. But I want to tell the Prime Minister that not 'Sindoor' but only politics is in your veins. My question is why no one has yet been held responsible for the security lapses and intelligence failures behind the Pahalgam massacre," Ghose said while participating in a debate on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the Parliament during the Monsoon session.

She added that because of the utter negligence of the security forces, the terrorists could enter India from Pakistan.

"Why would the Indian cricket team still play a match with Pakistan? Is that just because it is a big-money tournament? Where is the national policy heading to? Why had the Prime Minister not gone to the villages close to the International borders as yet?" Ghose asked.

She also questioned that why, after returning from Saudi Arabia following the Pahalgam massacre, the Prime Minister chose to first visit Bihar for the election campaign instead of going to Pahalgam.

"Why is the Prime Minister playing politics with the bodies of the Pahalgam massacre victims? This is because not 'Sindoor' but only politics is in the veins of the Prime Minister," Ghose said.

She added that Trinamool Congress's unconditional support towards the Indian Armed Forces in this battle against terrorism does not mean that the party would not question the Union government on this issue.

She also said that while the Indian Armed Forces were launching a military strike against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, the BJP was trying to project as if not the Indian soldiers but the Prime Minister was leading the battle against terrorism.

She added that only the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was worried about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during post-Pahalgam massacre.

"That is why she immediately sent a Trinamool Congress delegation to the bordering villages in Jammu and Kashmir," Ghose said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor