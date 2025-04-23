Pahalgam terror attack a failure of intelligence agencies: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi, April 23 Echoing AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday also described the Pahalgam terror attack as a clear failure of the country’s intelligence agencies.

Owaisi on Wednesday alleged the Pahalgam terror attack was the result of an intelligence failure. He demanded that the Narendra Modi government fix accountability over the incident, saying the attack is more dangerous, condemnable and painful than the similar incidents in Uri and Pulwama.

Talking to IANS, Ram Gopal Yadav said: "First of all, the attack on tourists in the village is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pay my tribute to those who lost their lives and offer my condolences to their families. But the issue is not about who was there and who wasn’t - the real concern is that the Amarnath Yatra is about to begin, and we know this time always poses a threat from terrorists. Pahalgam is the first base camp for the yatra, and if proper security arrangements weren’t in place, or if intelligence failed to anticipate such a large-scale attack, then this is clearly a failure of the intelligence agencies."

"Secondly, there seems to be no fear among terrorists who are being brainwashed and sent across the border. The government should have taken strong action by now, especially by targeting the routes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) from where they infiltrate. But the government lacks the intent and willpower to act decisively. They only raise these issues more during the election season. Despite such a major incident, no concrete action has been taken yet."

Ram Gopal Yadav also reacted to reports that the attackers asked victims their names before killing them.

"Why isn’t it highlighted that both Hindus and Muslims died in this attack? Sadly, such events are politicised. If the government truly had the will to end terrorism, it would have done so by now. Unfortunately, it seems to suit them politically. In any other country, there would have been a strong and immediate retaliation," he said.

Asked whether dialogue with Pakistan could help resolve such issues, he dismissed the idea.

"There can be no solution through talks with Pakistan," he stated.

He also rejected any link between the abrogation of Article 370 and the rise in terrorist incidents.

"There is no connection between Article 370 and terrorism. Terrorism is being generated and supported by Pakistan, and everyone knows that," Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Referring to the firm stance taken by SP founder and former Defence Minister, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said: "When Mulayam Singh visited Siachen as Defence Minister and heard Pakistani firing, he asked Lt General AK Singh about the situation. Everyone knows what he said then. After that, when the Indian Army responded with force, Pakistan had to raise white flags."

The senior SP leader stated his party's position clearly. "Our party’s stand is to eliminate terrorism through strong political will. If necessary, we support sending the Indian Army into PoK to end this menace once and for all."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor