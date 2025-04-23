Pahalgam terror attack aimed to disrupt peace & progress in J&K: Tripura CM

Agartala, April 23 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday once again strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such heinous violence was aimed at upsetting the peace and socio-economic development in J&K.

While talking with the media, the Chief Minister said that following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and after the restoration of peace and normalcy, a large number of tourists regularly visit J&K.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah successfully abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A, leading to a huge improvement in the socio-economic status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The terrorists are unable to digest these initiatives and success, and that’s why they took the path of violence. Prime Minister and Home Minister already announced that a befitting reply would be given to the perpetrators,” said Saha, who holds the Home portfolio.

Soon after the terror attack on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister in a post on X had said, “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar termed the Pahalgam terror attacks as “barbaric”, saying: “I have no words to express this cowardly attack. After the 2019 Pulwama attack, Tuesday’s attack was the biggest.”

Sarkar, a veteran Left leader, also demanded to provide all kinds of support be provided to the families of the slain people and injured persons.

He said that when the Prime Minister and the Home Minister regularly claimed that after the abrogation of Articles 370, terror problems were resolved, but each month, terrorists attack in different parts of J&K, and the security forces are the most victims of these attacks.

Meanwhile, the opposition CPI-M and the Congress held separate candlelight rallies in Tripura to express their anguish over the terror attack.

“We strongly condemned the terror attack and share our sincere sympathy towards the tourists who were killed and injured in the terrible attack. We believe the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir governments would take all possible steps to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and restore peace and normalcy,” said Tripura Leader of Opposition and CPI-M politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury, who led the party’s candlelight rally.

