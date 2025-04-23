Pahalgam terror attack an attempt to divide people in the name of religion: Karan Singh

New Delhi, April 23 Senior Congress leader Karan Singh, the son of the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, on Wednesday condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of over 26 people and termed it "a deliberate attempt to divide people along religious lines".

Speaking to IANS, Karan Singh said: "It is obviously an attempt to divide people in the name of religion - a crude and dangerous effort rooted in the old Pakistan theory that Hindus and Muslims cannot coexist peacefully. This line of thinking has always aimed to create communal discord and justify separation."

"This incident is not only a tragic security lapse and a terrible massacre that has caused immense pain across the nation, but also an attempt to fracture the social fabric of India by fueling religious divisions. We must not allow such divisive intentions to succeed, as they are detrimental to the unity and future of our country," he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Congress issued a strong condemnation of the “cowardly” terror attack.

Addressing the media, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, and Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar expressed their profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“Every Indian is in shock and mourning,” said Khera.

Kharge described the attack, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley, as not only a heinous act of terror but a direct assault on India’s unity and integrity.

"The Congress party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror. Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen attacks by terrorists and separatists," he said.

He emphasised that those who murder innocent, unarmed civilians cannot be considered human. "We reiterate, such individuals have lost all claims to humanity."

Kharge also said that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other officials to assess the situation on the ground. The Home Minister assured him that stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

“This is not a time for political point-scoring. It is a time for unity and collective determination to ensure justice for the victims and their families," he said.

He also highlighted the potential economic consequences of such attacks, particularly in a region that depends heavily on tourism.

"With the onset of the tourist season, this tragedy may severely affect livelihoods. Since Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory, we expect the Central government to extend adequate support to the region."

Emphasising national solidarity, Kharge said, “At this crucial time, we must unite to fight terrorism. The Congress party stands firm in defending the unity and integrity of India.”

