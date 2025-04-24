Pahalgam Terror Attack: Asaduddin Owaisi Asks Muslims to Wear Black Bands During Friday Prayers, Says ‘This Will Send a Message…’ (Watch Video)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Muslims across the country to wear black bands on their arms during Friday prayers to condemn the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. In a video message posted on social media platform X, Owaisi said the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. He called for a united message from Indian Muslims in protest against the killings.

पहलगाम के आतंकी हमले के सिलसिले में मेरी अपील: कल जब आप नमाज़-ए-जुम्मा पढ़ने जायेंगे तो आपने बांह पर काली पट्टी बांधकर जाएँ। इस से हम यह पैग़ाम भेजेंगे की हम भारतीय विदेशी ताक़तों को भारत के अमन और इत्तेहाद को को कमजोर करने नहीं देंगे। इस हमले की वजह से शर-परस्तों को हमारे… pic.twitter.com/r6uYdzQiOf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 24, 2025

“When you go for prayers tomorrow, please wear a black band on your arm,” Owaisi said. “This will send a message that Indians will not let foreign forces harm the peace and unity of the country.” Owaisi also appealed to citizens not to fall for communal divisions. “These terrorists have created an environment where our Kashmiri brothers are being targeted. I request everyone to maintain unity and peace,” he said.

India has taken several steps in response to the attack, which has been linked to cross-border terrorism. These include closing the Attari-Wagah border, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, asking Pakistani nationals to leave the country and directing all defence staff at the Pakistani embassy to return home.

The central government convened an all-party meeting in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the terror attack and gather inputs from political leaders. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and JP Nadda were also present.