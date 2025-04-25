Pahalgam Terror Attack: Asaduddin Owaisi Wears and Distributes Black Bands in Hyderabad as Protest Before Friday Prayers (Watch Video)

In order to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack Asaduddin Owaisi, Chief of AIMIM party urged Muslims across the country to wear black bands on their arms during Friday prayers. On Friday (April25), before the Juma Namaz Owaisi was seen distributing the black bands Hyderabad Telangana to protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Owaisi posted a video on Thursday asking all Indian Muslims in protest against the attack. In a video message posted on social media platform X, Owaisi said the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. He called for a united message from Indian Muslims in protest against the killings. “When you go for prayers tomorrow, please wear a black band on your arm,” Owaisi said. “This will send a message that Indians will not let foreign forces harm the peace and unity of the country.” Owaisi also appealed to citizens not to fall for communal divisions. “These terrorists have created an environment where our Kashmiri brothers are being targeted. I request everyone to maintain unity and peace,” he said.

In response to the cross-border terror attack, India closed the Attari-Wagah border, suspended the Indus Water Treaty, expelled Pakistani nationals, and directed Pakistani embassy defense staff to return home. A Delhi all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, convened on Thursday to discuss the attack and gather input from political leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and JP Nadda.