Pahalgam Terror Attack: At Least 24 Killed After Gunmen Open Fire on Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, Say Police Source

Pahalgam Terror Attack: At least 24 tourists were killed and 13 others injured, five critically when gunmen opened fire at a group of visitors at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, according to police sources quoted by AFP. The attack took place at a time when the meadow, a well-known tourist site in South Kashmir, was crowded with visitors. The victims reportedly were from several Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This is one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the region in recent years. It has raised fresh concerns about the safety of tourists and residents in Kashmir. The attack comes ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is a peak tourist season in the Valley. The 38-day pilgrimage is set to begin on July 3. It will start from two routes — the 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The Baltal route is shorter but steeper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the families of the victims. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi wrote on X ( formerly Twitter). "

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review the security situation, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have increased operations in the region, sealing off the area and launching a manhunt for the attackers.