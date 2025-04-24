Pahalgam Terror Attack: Candlelight Marches and Protests Held in Multiple Cities, Justice Demanded (Watch Video)

A brutal attack on a tourist in Pahalgam has triggered a wave of outrage and condemnation across Jammu and Kashmir and several other states, with widespread protests held on Wednesday. From political parties to religious and social organizations, voices united in denouncing the violence and affirming that such acts are antithetical to the values and humanity. In a powerful display of public anger, demonstrators across regions raised slogans against Pakistan, burned its effigies and flags, and called for decisive action against the perpetrators and their supporters.

Candlelight marches were held in multiple cities, drawing participation from people of all walks of life students, professionals, political leaders, and activists alike. The gatherings served both as a tribute to the victims and a unified call for justice and peace. In the national capital, Delhi the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar, where party leaders and supporters gathered in large numbers to express their grief and demand action.

Meanwhile, the Congress' youth wing held a similar candle march at its Raisina Road office, echoing sentiments of unity and resolve.