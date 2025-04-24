Pahalgam terror attack cowardly act, won't be tolerated: CM Nitish

Patna, April 24 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying it was a cowardly act.

"The whole country is united in grief and stands firmly with the families of the victims. Such cowardly acts will never be tolerated in our country," CM Nitish said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Madhubani on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, he reaffirmed his alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indirectly addressing past political shifts.

"Yes, I left NDA twice, but it was because of the wrong actions of some people. I won't leave again. This time, NDA will replicate its historic 2005 performance in Bihar," CM Nitish declared, pointing to JD(U) leaders Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) and Sanjay Jha as figures behind past exits from the alliance.

Union Minister Lalan Singh, who also spoke at the rally, issued a strong warning to those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and asserted complete confidence in PM Modi's leadership.

"This attack is a cowardly act. The country has faith that when the time comes, PM Modi will not hesitate to take bold action. He will give a befitting reply to the terrorists and their mentors," Union Minister Singh said.

He emphasised that the Central government is already taking steps, and the nation will soon see how India responds to such threats.

"The Prime Minister's presence at this event, without any distraction, sends a clear message of strength and resolve," he added.

The statements come amid heightened political activity and security concerns, with Bihar preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, claiming 26 lives and injuring many others.

The terrorist attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

