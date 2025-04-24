Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Horse Rider Died Saving Indian Navy Man, Give Government Job to His Family,’ Appeals Iltija Mufti (Watch Video)

In the Palagam terror attack that killed 28 people, including a horse rider, Syed Adil Hussain Shah. Adil was the only one who earned in his family. His death has affected his family a lot. They are all mourning in grief and asking for justice. PDP leader Iltija Mufti met with his family. She also made an appeal to the J&K government and the Indian government to provide a government job to one of Adil’s family members under SRO 43. On April 22, when people, including tourists, were running from the attack site to save their lives from terrorists posing as army men, who opened fire, Adil tried to save everyone by snatching an assault rifle from a terrorist. He was shot dead during the confrontation.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti met with Adil’s family. Speaking with news agency ANI, she said, "The family members are really humble and also grieve the loss of tourists who lost their lives. Adil was the sole breadwinner of the family and died trying to save the Indian Navy man who was martyred later. I appeal to the J&K government and the Indian government to provide a government job to one of his family members under SRO 43 and, if possible, some financial assistance as well."

Further, she spoke about the CCS meeting and all the measures taken by the government. She said, “Whatever they are doing, they know best and we support them at this time. We support whatever needs to be done. We stand with the country in this time of grief. I appeal that we all should stand united.”

She also mentioned the all-party meeting arranged by the government during this tough time. She said, "Major decisions will be taken by the Union government, the Union Home Minister, and central agencies. I am just an ordinary citizen."

After this terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has canceled visas of Pakistani citizens, closed the Attari-Wagah Border, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.