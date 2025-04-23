Pahalgam Terror Attack: Horse Rider Syed Adil Tried to Snatch Terrorist’s Rifle to Save Tourists, Was Killed

When people, including tourists, were running to save themselves from the deadly firing by terrorists dressed in Army uniforms who opened fire on groups of people from different parts of the country at a tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a brave horse ride operator tried to save them by snatching an assault rifle from a terrorist who was raining bullets. Syed Adil Hussain Shah was shot dead during the confrontation with one of the terrorists. Adil ferried people on his horse from the car parking area to the Baisaran meadow, a famous tourist place near Pahalgam, also known as 'Mini Switzerland.' The spot can be reached only by foot or horseback.

According to survivors, the terrorists were asking people their names and faith before killing them at point-blank range. The attack claimed the lives of 28 tourists and injured several others. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 23, but it took time for security forces to reach the location as vehicles cannot be driven on that route.

Adil's father has asked for justice for his son's death, saying he was the only breadwinner for the family. Adil is survived by his elderly father, mother, wife, and two children. He earned a living by taking tourists on horseback rides.

When Adil's father, Syed Haider Shah, heard the news of the attack, he tried calling his son on his mobile phone, but it went unanswered. Later in the evening, Haider filed a police complaint and came to know about his son’s death.

His father, Syed Haider Shah, told ANI, "My son went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4:40 pm, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been injured in the attack. Whoever is responsible must face the consequences."

This has been described as one of the worst terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370. The Resistance Front, a banned Pakistani terrorist organisation affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to Delhi on Tuesday night. PM Modi called an immediate meeting upon landing to review and get updates about the Pahalgam attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also asked by the PM to travel to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to oversee security measures in the aftermath of the attack.