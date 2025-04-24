Pahalgam terror attack: Indus Waters Treaty kept at abeyance, India informs Pak

New Delhi, April 24 In a significant development, India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement that has governed water-sharing arrangements with Pakistan for decades.

This move comes as a response to Pakistan's continued cross-border terrorism and failure to act on previous concerns raised by India.

This is one of the major responses from India after flagging ‘Pakistan links’ to Wednesday’s Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Indian innocent citizens. At least 26 people were killed by a group of terrorists in Baisaran meadows in the upper reaches of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

The decision, which marks a turning point in South Asia's water diplomacy, was communicated through an official letter from India's Water Resources Secretary, Debashree Mukherjee, to her Pakistani counterpart.

On Thursday, Debashree Mukherjee formally notified Syed Ali Murtaza, Pakistan's Secretary of Water Resources, about India’s decision to temporarily halt the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.

Explaining the rationale behind this action, Mukherjee wrote: “This is with reference to Government of India's notices sent to the Government of Pakistan seeking modification of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 (the Treaty) under Article XII (3) of the Treaty. These communications cited fundamental changes in the circumstances that have taken place since the Treaty was executed that require a re-assessment of obligations under the various Articles of the Treaty read with its Annexures.”

The letter underscored several transformative changes, such as shifts in population dynamics and India’s advancing clean energy initiatives, which have altered the premises upon which the treaty was established.

Mukherjee emphasised the importance of honouring agreements in good faith, remarking, “The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Indian executive also highlighted the challenges posed by Pakistan's refusal to cooperate in discussions, stating, “Pakistan has refused to respond to India’s request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of the Treaty.”

This ongoing lack of dialogue, coupled with security concerns, has hindered India from fully exercising its water rights under the agreement.

Mukherjee declared, “The Government of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect.”

