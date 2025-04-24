Pahalgam Terror Attack: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Offer Emotional Support To Stranded Tourist in Srinagar, Assures Safe Return (Watch Video)

The state government has geared up to bring back the tourists stranded in Kashmir after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally went to Srinagar taking up the responsibility for bringing back the tourists stranded in Kashmir. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met the stranded tourists in Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon and assure that their government is with them. He said that he is not here as a Deputy CM but a Maharashtrian and stand by them and personally coordinate their safe return home. He provided an emotional support to the feared tourist.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweets, "I met many of our stranded tourists tired, anxious, but resilient. It was heartening to see their spirits lift just by knowing that their government is with them, on the ground. I’m here not just as Deputy CM, but as a fellow Maharashtrian—to stand by them, reassure them, and personally coordinate their safe return home. Also proud to note the outstanding work done by the team of Dr. Shrikant Shinde in these critical hours coordinating logistics, providing emotional support, and ensuring every individual felt cared for. We will bring everyone home—with care, dignity, and the full strength of our government behind them".

Following the attack in Pahalgam India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and shut the Wagah-Attari border crossing, following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The decision came after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting in New Delhi. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Cabinet strongly condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of those killed. He said the government had taken serious note of the incident and decided on a series of diplomatic and security measures.

India will suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect. The suspension will remain in place until Pakistan permanently ends its support for cross-border terrorism. The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 and facilitated by the World Bank. It allocated the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab—to Pakistan and the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—to India.