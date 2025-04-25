Pahalgam terror attack: Muslim community protests wearing black bands; demands strict action

New Delhi, April 25 In a strong and unified expression of grief and condemnation, members of the Muslim community across India observed a solemn protest during Friday prayers, calling for decisive action against terrorism after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead and many others injured.

Mosques across cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Bhopal, Varanasi, and Lucknow witnessed a wave of solidarity as Muslim worshippers wore black bands on their arms as a mark of mourning and resistance against terrorism during the Juma Namaz (Friday prayers).

In Hyderabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi distributed black bands among worshippers before offering Namaz at a mosque in Shastripuram. He condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

In the national Capital, AIMIM’s Delhi state president Dr Shoaib Jamai also led a peaceful protest during the Friday prayers.

“What happened in Pahalgam is extremely unfortunate for the country, and curse be upon the terrorists who carried out this heinous act,” Jamaai said, wearing a black band in protest.

In Bhopal, worshippers arrived at local mosques wearing black bands. “We will offer prayers while wearing black bands in protest against the Pahalgam attack,” said a youth from the community.

Another added, “If the government cannot punish a ruthless country like Pakistan, then open the borders, we, Hindus and Muslims together, will teach such a nation a lesson. We don’t even want to utter its name.”

In Varanasi, thousands gathered at the Jama Masjid in Nadesar, where prayers were offered for the souls of those who lost their lives in the attack. Similarly, in Lucknow, protests were held at the Asifi Masjid in the historic Imambara, where worshippers raised slogans against terrorism and Pakistan.

Worshippers across all these cities also prayed for peace and harmony in the country. “We prayed for the souls of those killed in Kashmir and for peace to prevail in our nation,” said one of the attendees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor