Pahalgam Terror Attack: Photos of Terrorists Behind Deadly Strike Released by Security Agencies

Photos of four terrorists involved in a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area were released by security agencies on Wednesday, April 23, that claimed the lives of 28 tourists from different parts of the country, including six from Maharashtra. According to media reports, all suspected terrorists are linked with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (Let) and two are believed to be foreigners, as per Asianet News.

After the attack, the Resistance Front, which banned the LeT terror group, claimed responsibility for attacking groups of tourists in Pahalgam, also known as 'Mini Switzerland.' However, there were no official statements from the government confirming the suspected images. Pakistan distanced itself from the attack, saying there was no connection to the deadliest attack.

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday as he blamed India for sponsoring unrest within the neighbouring country. “Pakistan has no connection with this. This is all home-grown, there are revolutions in different so-called states against India, not one, not two, but dozens, from Nagaland to Kashmir, in the south, in Chattisgarh, in Manipur. In all these places, there are revolutions against the Indian government,” he claimed.

“These are home-grown, the people are asking for their rights. Hindutva forces are exploiting the people, repressing minorities and exploiting Christians and Buddhists. They are being killed, this is a revolution against that, it is because of this that such activities are happening there,” Asif contended.

“There is absolutely no connection to us [in this incident]. We don’t support terrorism anywhere under any circumstances and innocent people should not be the target anywhere in any local conflicts,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, sketches of three terrorists involved in the attack were released. The sketches were made based on the inputs by eyewitness who saw their face.

This was the deadliest terror attack after the demolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The attack took place in Baisaran meadow, approximately 7 kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, a popular tourist place. According to the eyewitness, terrorists were dressed in the Army's fatigue uniform and killed people asking about their faith and religion.

The incident was reported at around 1.30 on Tuesday, April 22. Despite strong security in the union territory, the biggest attack has taken the lives of people from several states who came to enjoy.