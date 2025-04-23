Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi Cuts Short US Visit, To Attend CWC Meeting in New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi has cut short his visit to the United States and is returning to India following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed the lives of 26 people and left several others injured. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will personally attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed Rahul Gandhi’s return in a post on X. He wrote, “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US visit and will be attending in person the CWC meeting in New Delhi tomorrow at 10.30 a.m.”

Rahul Gandhi also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Congress J&K chief Tariq Karra to take stock of the situation. He said the families of those who lost their lives deserve justice and full support.

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon when Lashkar-linked terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Meadows of Pahalgam. At least 26 people, including foreign nationals, were killed and several others injured.

Eyewitnesses said two to three gunmen dressed in military uniforms fired indiscriminately at the group, which included women and elderly tourists. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.