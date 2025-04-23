Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah for Updates

A heinous and shocking Terror attack took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which about 27 tourist lost their lives. This attack is perhaps the deadliest attack in the valley after the Pulwama attack in 2019. PM Modi has cut short his Saudi tour and headed back to India, according to sources it is said that he will be holding meeting. Congress Leader and LOP has also contacted Modi and Shah and took update on the current situation in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi posted on his Official account of X and said, "Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support."

Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation.



The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 23, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Saudi Arabia, said that those behind this attack will be brought to justice. He wrote on X that they (terrorists) will not be spared! His nefarious agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unwavering and it will be even stronger.