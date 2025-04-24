Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Srinagar on April 25

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar on Friday, April 25, 2025, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, ANI reported. Gandhi is expected to visit GMC Anantnag to inquire about the health of the injured. LoP was on an official visit to the United States but returned to New Delhi early Thursday after cutting his trip short in light of the attack.

The attack took place on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were injured in what has been one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since the Pulwama bombing in 2019.

The government has launched a strong response against Pakistan following the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by key leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, India decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan until it ends support for cross-border terrorism. India also closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

Further steps included declaring Pakistani High Commission officials as persona non grata. They have been ordered to leave India within a week. The government also cancelled all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and directed Pakistanis under the scheme to exit the country within 48 hours. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said visa services for Pakistani nationals have been suspended with immediate effect. All valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked from 27 April 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, The central government convened an all-party meeting in Delhi to discuss the terror attack and gather inputs from political leaders. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and JP Nadda were also present.

"The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action," says Rahul Gandhi after attending meeting. "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government to take any action," Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told ANI.