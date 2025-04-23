Pahalgam terror attack: Rajasthan tourist’s body reaches Jaipur

Jaipur, April 23 The mortal remains of one Neeraj Udhwani (33) Chartered Accountant (CA), who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jaipur on Wednesday evening.

The final rites will be performed on Thursday at 9:00 am. Neeraj, a resident of Forest View Residency in Model Town, Malviya Nagar, had travelled to Kashmir with his wife Aayushi after attending a wedding in Shimla.

The couple was on a brief vacation when the attack took place. Following the incident, Aayushi made a heart-wrenching call to her brother-in-law, saying, “Neeraj has been shot.”

A qualified CA working in Dubai, Neeraj had recently visited Jaipur for the Makar Sankranti holidays, just three months ago.

He married Aayushi in February 2023 at the Bhanwar Singh Palace in Pushkar.

His elder brother, Kishor Udhwani and his sister-in-law both serve as Income Tax Inspectors.

Neeraj’s uncle, Dinesh Udhwani, confirmed that Neeraj was on a short leave and had extended his trip to visit Kashmir.

Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari are expected to pay floral tributes at the airport.

Officials said that the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will visit Neeraj’s residence in Model Town to offer condolences to the grieving family.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s “unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.

