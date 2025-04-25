Pahalgam terror attack: Rajkot airport goes 24/7 as Pak shuts airspace for Indian flights

Rajkot, April 25 Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, prompting swift diplomatic and strategic action on both sides.

As part of its response, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian aircraft, disrupting key international flight routes, particularly those between Delhi and Dubai. In light of the situation, Rajkot International Airport has been designated as a stopover point and will now operate round-the-clock.

The Indian government has approved 24/7 operations to facilitate emergency landings, both technical and medical, ensuring minimal disruption for airlines rerouting due to the airspace restrictions. The move comes after private airlines approached the Centre seeking alternate landing arrangements.

With Delhi Airport and Air India operations facing potential delays, Rajkot’s upgraded status is expected to play a critical role in maintaining the continuity of service.

Rajkot Collector confirmed the development. “With Pakistan closing its airspace, several private airlines requested the government for emergency landing provisions. As a result, Rajkot International Airport will remain functional 24 hours a day to accommodate such needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam attack, central and state security agencies -- including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Commandos -- have gone on high alert.

In Saurashtra, security has been tightened not just in Jamnagar, but also in the neighbouring coastal districts of Dwarka and Morbi. Fishermen’s boats are being closely inspected, and their movements are under strict scrutiny to prevent any potential infiltration or unlawful activity from the sea route.

In addition to the Marine Police, forces from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), Marine Commandos, and Home Guards have also been deployed to reinforce security on the coastline.

Officials say the coordinated efforts aim to ensure that no loopholes remain in safeguarding Gujarat’s maritime borders, especially in light of heightened national threat perceptions.

