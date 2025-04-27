Pahalgam Terror Attack: Viral Video Shows Kashmiri Boy Rescuing Tourist's Baby Amid Gunfire

The entire country is outraged over the Pahalgam terror attack, and many people have cancelled their trips to Kashmir. A video of a braved Kashmiri is now going viral on social media sites in which a young boy can be seen picking up a toddler and walking calmly while gunfire continues in the background. The video shows some people panicking, while the Kashmiri boy walks behind them carrying a child. The footage is said to have been captured shortly after the attack. Gunshots are heard in the background, and the boy is seen raising his hand and saying, "I am coming, don't worry."

A woman can be heard screaming in fear in the video. The clip is being widely shared, with many praising the courage of the boy. Meanwhile, people across the country are strongly condemning the attack carried out by the terrorists.

A Kashmiri boy carried a tourists small baby in his Arms and saved him during the Phalgam attack. But no media will show it .#PahalgamTerrorAttackpic.twitter.com/Y58VuV5UhU — 🎀🎀. (@Kaakazkyom) April 25, 2025

However, LokmatTimes.com would like to clarify that we have not independently verified whether the viral video was recorded at the exact time of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. We also cannot confirm the identity or background of the teenager seen carrying the child in the video, including whether he is a Kashmiri local.

Meanwhile, following the attack, security forces have launched a major operation against militants. In the Naz Colony area of Bandipora district, security forces destroyed the house of alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Jamil Ahmed on Thursday ninght.

So far, security forces have demolished the homes of nine terrorists after the Pahalgam attack. Earlier, on Saturday night, a team of security personnel demolished the house of terrorist Adnan Shafi. Adnan had joined the LeT group in 2024 and had been active for the past year. A few days ago, security forces also destroyed the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Farooq Ahmed in Kupwara within three seconds. Farooq is currently hiding in Pakistan and is involved in terrorist activities from there.