Pahalgam terror attack was masterminded by Pakistan, says CWC resolution

New Delhi, April 24 The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam and held Pakistan responsible for masterminding the attack.

The CWC said the deliberate targeting of Hindu tourists was a provocative attempt to inflame communal passions across the country.

“This is a direct assault on the values of our Republic,” the statement said, appealing for calm and unity in the face of such provocation.

The Congress reiterated its long-standing commitment to fight cross-border terrorism with resolve and national unity.

It also demanded a thorough probe into the intelligence and security failures that led to the horrific massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“These lapses must be examined in the public interest. Only then can justice be seen to be served for the victims and their families,” the CWC in a statement said.

It expressed deep shock and unequivocal condemnation of the heinous act of terror that unfolded on April 22. It extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed full solidarity with them in their moment of immense grief and observed a two-minute silence in memory of those killed in the attack.

The CWC also paid tribute to the local pony handlers and tourist guides -- one of whom was martyred while trying to protect tourists. “Their selfless act,” the party said, “was a testament to the enduring spirit of India.”

The committee also flagged concerns over the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the country. It urged the government to implement robust, transparent, and proactive security measures without delay to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and the tourism-dependent local population.

While acknowledging the widespread condemnation of the massacre from political parties and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress criticized the BJP for allegedly using the tragedy to stoke division. “It is deeply disturbing that the BJP, through its official and proxy social media handles, is exploiting this national tragedy to sow discord and polarization -- at a time when unity is the need of the hour,” the party said.

