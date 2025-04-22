Pahalgam Terror Attack: “We Were Having Bhelpuri… Then He Shot My Husband,” Survivor Recalls Horror As Gunmen Open Fire on Tourists (VIDEO)

A survivor of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran area on Tuesday recounted the horrifying moment her husband was shot dead by gunmen who opened fire on a group of tourists. “We were just having bhelpuri... and then he shot my husband,” the woman said in a trembling voice. Her husband was among those targeted in the attack at Baisaran meadow in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The assailants reportedly singled out her husband, saying he was not a Muslim before shooting him dead.

Another video from the scene showed a woman sobbing uncontrollably as she pleaded for help. “Please save my husband,” she cried, her words barely audible as she struggled to breathe through tears. The footage also captured two bloodied men lying motionless on the ground nearby. In a separate clip, a woman tending to a severely injured man could be heard urgently asking for help. “Sir, please, please, please ask for help,” she said as her voice cracked in desperation.

At least 24 Hindu tourists were killed and 13 others were injured, including five who are in critical condition, according to police sources quoted by AFP. The victims were from various states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The attack has been described as one of the deadliest against civilians in the region in recent years. It took place just weeks before the start of the Amarnath Yatra, a major annual pilgrimage. The 38-day yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 and is expected to draw thousands of devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, extended condolences to the families, and said those responsible will be punished. “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he posted on social media.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. They will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only grow stronger,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review the security situation. He directed officials to ensure the region’s safety, especially in light of the upcoming pilgrimage. Security forces have sealed off the area and launched a massive manhunt for the attackers.