Pahalgam terror attacks dealt severe blow to Kashmir tourism, says Owaisi

Srinagar, May 6 All India Majlis-e-Ittahadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying it has dealt a severe blow to the vital tourism industry in Kashmir and sought strong action against its perpetrators.

Talking to reporters after his arrival here, Owaisi said the Pahalgam terror attack has dealt a severe blow to the Kashmir tourist industry.

"It was a cowardly attack. We have seen how terrorists from Pakistan killed 26 tourists. The more disheartening is how they were killed by separating kids and women, and asking males about their religion, and those who couldn't recite the Kalma. It has also affected Kashmir tourism, and hence, we want strong action to be taken against those who committed that terror attack," he said.

He also highlighted the economic fallout of the attack on the livelihood of those dependent on tourism.

"The Pahalgam attack has deeply hurt the tourism industry in Kashmir. It is not just a security issue, but also an economic one," he said.

Owaisi also raised concerns about the recent death of a youth in Kulgam district, calling for a transparent and time-bound investigation.

"There must be a thorough inquiry into the death of the Kulgam youth to ensure accountability," he urged.

Responding to a question about the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), he said the Centre has put the treaty in abeyance. "There is an issue of the neutral expert and the court of arbitration in it; let's see what happens."

Owaisi has made a low-profile visit to Kashmir in April to attend a marriage ceremony in Srinagar. He was seen alongside senior AIMIM leader and former Member of Parliament, Imitiaz Jaleel, whose son got married into a well-known Kashmiri business family. The Valley’s chief cleric, Miwaiz Umar Farooq, solemnised the Nikkah at a modest gathering in Srinagar’s Nigeen.

Although the event was private, the photos shared by the Mirwaiz on social media gained significant attention.

The images showed him sitting alongside Owaisi. "A quiet moment of tradition in Srinagar @MirwaizKashmir solemnised a Nikah in Srinagar today with MP & @aimim_national chief @asadowaisi in attendance during his private visit to the Valley," the Mirwaiz had said on X.

