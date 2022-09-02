Paharganj robbery: Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan

The Delhi police arrested three people from Rajasthan in connection with a robbery case on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "Based on technical surveillance, three people have been apprehended in connection with the Paharganj robbery case."

The incident took place early on Wednesday morning when a courier service owner and his associate were returning to their vehicle parked in the area.

The complainant alleged that he was intercepted and robbed by four persons in Paharganj.

A case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) had been registered in this regard.

"The police started an investigation by registering an FIR in this matter. During the investigation, the police had examined the footage of around 200 CCTV cameras around the looted place. When the police started investigating the footage from 1 week ago, it was found that the accused had been doing recce of this area for a week," said the police.

The police arrested them on the basis of details of their online transaction.

The accused did not have money in cash to pay at a teashop and they took 40 rupees' cash from the cab driver by doing Paytm. The police traced the accused through this online transaction and then arrested them from Rajasthan.

The police said that all the money have been recovered from the possession of the accused and they are still being questioned by the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor