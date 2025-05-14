Pain of people affected by Pak shelling is ‘personal to me’: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, May 14 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited the areas affected by Pakistani shelling in Uri where he assured every possible help to rebuild homes of affected people asserting that the pain of his people is deeply personal to him.

Omar Abdullah visited the shelling affected areas of Uri, including Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi and Gingal in Baramulla district.

He said that he would take up the demand for building individual bunkers in these areas with the centre.

While interacting with the affected people, the chief minister said, “It is our responsibility to provide you help from the government so that your houses are rebuilt”.

Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the Chief Minister and MLA Uri, Sajad Shafi were accompanying the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

“Visited shelling affected areas of Uri including Salamabad, lagama, Bandi and Gingal. This land has endured so much –from the impact of the 2005 earthquake to the pain of cross-border shelling. Yet, its people rise every time, with courage in their hearts and resilience in their spirit”, Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the CM had said on X: “Heading to Uri today to meet those affected by the recent shelling. Over the past few days, I have witnessed immense pain, loss and unimaginable courage of our people. These visits should have been to share joy and to speak of development, not to offer condolences. The pain of my people is deeply personal”.

Speaking to reporters in Uri, he said during the shelling from Pakistani side, it seemed there was a “deliberate attempt” to inflict maximum harm on the civilians.

“There was ruthless shelling on our civilian areas for 2-3 days. It seemed that there was a deliberate attempt from across to inflict maximum harm on the civilians. Thankfully there was a ceasefire and for the last two days, the border and LoC are silent," he said.

The chief minister said the government now attempts to reach all those households that have suffered losses.

“We are assessing the damage and will provide relief to them to help them to rebuild their lives,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir CM said he would take up the demand for building individual bunkers in the shelling-affected areas with the central government.

“Wherever I went be that in Jammu or Kashmir, there is a demand for more bunkers. The people feel that the situation can turn (tense) anytime, so the people have demanded individual bunkers. We will immediately provide relief to the people first and then take up the issue of individual bunkers with the Centre under a plan for all the areas that came under shelling,” he added.

To a question about whether anyone benefitted from cross-border shelling, Omar said this question should be asked to those who lost their loved ones.

“What benefit? I have said this from day one that we did not start this fight. Our innocent people were attacked in Pahalgam... 26 precious lives were lost. I had said that if the guns fall silent on that side, then the guns on this side will automatically fall silent. Thankfully, the DGMO from across called and the ceasefire was made possible and so there is silence on the border and LoC”, he added.

During the visit, Omar Abdullah also met the family members of Nargis Begum who lost her life in the shelling.

"Met the family of Nargis Begum, who lost her life in the recent shelling in Uri. No words can express the depth of their grief or the magnitude of this tragedy. I pray they find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. We stand with them in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said on X.

