'Painful and lesson learning incident': MP CM on Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Bhopal, June 11 Expressing his shock over Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged involvement in brutal killing of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during a honeymoon tour in Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that "it's painful incident".

The Chief Minister added that the incident is a "lesson for the society" in many ways, especially when the parents finalise marriage of their children.

He said that one mistake has not only destroyed many lives, but shattered several families, including of those who killed Raja Raghuvanshi.

"I am really hurt with this incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Allowing our children go so far also needs to be thought about," the Chief Minister said in statement.

After the news of the newly married couple -- Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi broke out, Chief Minister Yadav had spoken to his counterpart and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma over the phone and had requested for all possible help to search the Indore-based couple, who were on a honeymoon tour.

Later, when Meghalaya Police recovered Raja Raghuvanshi's body in a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfall on June 2, and the family members raised questions on the Meghalaya Police and administration, CM Yadav had also spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 7, requesting for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

However, when the Meghalaya Police and the Indore Police arrested Raja Raghuvanshi's killers, including Raj Kushwaha, who according to police is Sonam Raghuvanshi's boyfriend, early Monday morning, and the mystery behind Raja's death was revealed, it came as shocking not just to the couple's families but for the entire Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya told media persons that four accused have been arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

The four accused have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand Singh Kurmi.

DCP Dandotiya said that all four accused will be taken to Shillong in Meghalaya, following the completion of transit remand formalities later on Tuesday.

"All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police questioned them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. The Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand," Dandotiya added.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police earlier brought the prime accused and the wife of the deceased, Sonam Raghuvanshi, to Phulwari Sharif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand.

According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Road.

The Uttar Pradesh Police kept Sonam Raghuvanshi at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur.

After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination.

