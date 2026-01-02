Painful memories of 2025 stay with us: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Jan 2 Senior religious leader and chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Friday that there is not even a bit of change in his conviction while alleging that authorities had put him under house arrest and painful memories of 2025 stay with him in the new year.

Mirwaiz Umar took to social media platform 'X' to express his views asserting that he should have today addressed the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid, but had been forced by house arrest to put forth his views on the micro-blogging site.

“I meet you on the first Friday of the year not in Jama Masjid, as the Mirwaiz should, but on social media, as I have once again been put under arrest!

“As another year begins and we look forward to it, painful memories of 2025 stay with us. It was a year marked by tragedy and uncertainty. The horrific Pahalgam attack shook us deeply.

“Unequivocally condemned by one and all in the valley, it led to a lot of anxiety among the people. This was followed by another India–Pakistan war, and a stark reminder of how fragile peace in the region continues to be.

“The year-end witnessed another tragedy — the massive blast and loss of life in New Delhi.

“The year also witnessed the banning of the Awami Action Committee — a socio-political institution that reached out to people in need, advocating peace, dialogue and resolution — along with Ittihadul Muslimeen, which were part of the Hurriyat Conference.

“No public space is available to us, and mediums of communication, including most local media, are not ready to provide any space for voicing expressions of people’s demands or views. I do not have the privilege of addressing press conferences.

“I cannot move without getting official clearance, and people cannot meet me without seeking permission. My access to the pulpit of Jama Masjid — the spiritual heart of Kashmir — is also curtailed.

“With Hurriyat constituents banned, all offices sealed and institutions closed, leaders and activists either in jails or under constant surveillance, social media remains the only platform that gives some voice and opportunity to connect with people and the outside world.

“Let me make it clear, my beliefs and convictions have not changed — not even by a comma. Some have criticised this move as a compromise. To them I say, how and for what? They make a strange argument — for being provided security.

“But it was provided to me since the day of my father’s martyrdom 35 years ago. If I did not compromise for it since then, why should I compromise now?”, the Mirwaiz said in his long comment.

