Paint thrown on Meenatai Thackeray’s statue: An attempt to set Maharashtra on fire, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Sep 17 Tension gripped the Chhatrapati Shivaji Park area in Dadar on Wednesday morning after unidentified persons hurled red paint on the statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and mother of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A large number of Shiv Sainiks and also the activists of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena gathered at the venue and strongly condemned the incident demanding action against those responsible for it.

Raj Thackeray, who resides nearby, also visited the site. Shiv Sainiks cleaned the statue and demanded stern action against the culprits.

In his first reaction after garlanding the statue, Uddhav Thackeray said, “What happened today is highly condemnable. There may be a person behind this who is ashamed to mention the names of his parents. Some unscrupulous person may have done this. Just like in Bihar over PM Modi’s mother being insulted, there was an attempt to provoke unrest. This may be someone's attempt to set Maharashtra on fire. At present, the police are investigating the matter. We will see what happens next.”

He added, “The police have said that they will find out who is behind this. But I repeat, it seems that he is an orphan who is ashamed to take the name of his parents or has tried something to set Maharashtra on fire. The same thing happened 18 years ago. Emotions were high then and are strong even today. But we have appealed to Shiv Sainiks to maintain calm.”

The police sources said that the incident took place around 10 a.m. when red paint was found splattered on the statue of Meenatai Thackeray and its surroundings. Angry over this incident, the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers took an aggressive stance and deplored the act.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who inquired about the incident from the police present at the site, told them to check all CCTVs and find the accused within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also condemned the incident, saying that the miscreant, who desecrated the statue, is of a perverse and irrational mindset, and added that such an act cannot be justified in any way.

“There is immense respect and reverence in the hearts of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks for Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackeray, and Prabodhankar Thackeray. I spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, who has promptly formed three teams to initiate an investigation. A case has been registered. The culprits will be brought to justice soon,” said Gorhe.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar also condemned the incident, saying that the police will find out those involved in it.

