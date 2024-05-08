Painting All Media With Same Brush Undermines Work of Countless Journalists Reporting Truth; We Invite Rahul Gandhi for Open Dialogue: Rishi Darda

In a recent post on the social media platform Instagram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern while sharing a party Lok Sabha election campaign video in which he termed the media a factory of lies and called it "Modi Media."

However, Rahul Gandhi's remarks drew a swift response from Rishi Darda, the Editorial Director of Lokmat. Darda, representing the media industry, condemned Gandhi's generalised criticism, stating the unfairness of condemning an entire profession based on the "actions of a few". He stated that the dedication of countless journalists who diligently strive to report the truth, irrespective of political influences.

"As a committed member of the media industry, I believe in the crucial role that a free and unbiased press plays in the heart of our democracy. I condemn the recent video made and posted by Congress," said Darda.

Rishi Darda said that the importance of specificity in addressing instances where journalistic standards are compromised, rather than painting all media outlets with the same brush. He extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi for an open dialogue, expressing Lokmat's willingness to engage in balanced discourse and present the Congress leader's views and stories.

"If there are specific instances where media houses have not upheld journalistic standards, those should be addressed explicitly without generalizing an entire profession. Our doors have always been open for a balanced discourse. Over the past few months and years, Lokmat teams have repeatedly reached out for an interview with senior leadership of Congress, hoping to present their views and stories. Unfortunately, these requests have not yet been granted," Darda said.

Furthermore, Darda mentioned that the ethical obligations of journalism, stressing the need for understanding, transparency and respect for truth in all interactions. While acknowledging the challenges faced by public figures like Rahul Gandhi, Darda reaffirmed Lokmat's commitment to ethical principles and journalistic integrity.

Rishi Darda has extended an open invitation for dialogue. "We invite Mr. Gandhi to engage with us at his earliest convenience," stated Darda, highlighting Lokmat's commitment to facilitating an open exchange of ideas.

"An open dialogue is essential for understanding and transparency, and we invite Mr. Gandhi to engage with us at his earliest convenience. I respect Mr. Gandhis perspective and understand the challenges faced by public figures. However, we also stand by the ethical obligations of our profession and the many journalists who uphold these principles daily. We are more than willing to critique our own when necessary, but it must be done with specificity and respect for the truth," he wrote.