Pak-based Hurriyat leader Hamid Lone caught blackmailing woman

New Delhi, July 2 A representative of Hurriyat Conference living in Pakistan since 30 years but claiming to be a Kashmiri and a supporter of Kashmirs independence from India, Hamid Lone, is receiving a public backlash for being involved in shady activities, media reports said.

Ranging from womanising to corruption, his record of illegal activities hit a new low when he was caught blackmailing a woman to satisfy his lust, Real Kashmir reported.

Social activist Maria Iqbal Tarana revealed publicly how Lone calls and stalks young girls. She called him a 'dirty vulture' and said she won't succumb to his blackmails, the report said.

Maria has worked extensively for education of rural women in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Meanwhile, a premier investigation agency in Pakistan has booked Kashmiri separatist leaders for embezzling funds of nearly Rs 100 crore in a corruption case involving a housing society in Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Bhat and 15 associates for "fraud, cheating and criminal breach of trust". Bhat is the president of the Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBRECHS), Real Kashmir reported.

Altaf lives on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Bagh-e-Mehtab locality. He is a prominent leader of Hurriyat Conference in Pakistan.

The agency has said the accused executed agreements on "exorbitant rates without considering the actual rate of the land", changed the agreement of land use by turning residential plots into commercial plots without paying conversion fee and released payment to actual landowners without physically taking over the land.

The FIA has arrested two persons – Choudhary Nazir Ahmed, CBRECHS executive member, and Rana Liaqat Ali (landowner). The case was filed on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Altaf, who is the brother of Kashmiri separatist leader Zaffar Akbar Bhat, is absconding.

Zaffar, a former militant commander and founder of the Salvation Movement, a separatist outfit, has been arrested by the J&K Police for allegedly selling MBBS seats in Pakistan's professional colleges, which are reserved for Kashmiri students, and used the money to allegedly fund violent activities in Kashmir.

Zaffar was also questioned by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case, Real Kashmir reported.

