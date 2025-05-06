Pak link: Assam CM Sarma steps up attack on Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, May 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday sharpened his attack on Gaurav Gogoi in connection with the Congress MP's Pakistan visit, allegedly without informing the state and Central governments.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Gaurav Gogoi, CM Sarma made a series of serious allegations, raising concerns over the MP's recent activities.

Addressing the media here, CM Sarma stated that they are awaiting certain official correspondence to take further action.

He revealed that Gogoi had stayed in Pakistan for 15 days in a personal capacity, accompanied initially by his wife, who returned after seven days.

The CM questioned the motive behind Gogoi's extended stay, especially as his wife had returned to India. "What was he doing in Pakistan while his wife was here?" he asked pointedly.

The CM further alleged that after returning, Gogoi took around 90 students to the Pakistan Embassy, and some of them were reportedly unaware of their destination.

He criticised the Congress party's mixed signals, pointing out that while Gaurav Gogoi has not publicly admitted to visiting Pakistan, some Congress leaders are questioning whether such travel was even legal.

Interestingly, CM Sarma noted that internal divisions within the Congress are surfacing, with leaders like Bhupen Bora and Ripun Bora allegedly exposing Gogoi more aggressively than the BJP.

He also alluded to the Gogoi family’s foreign citizenship and claimed that all his immediate family members are non-Indian citizens, raising concerns about national security and political accountability.

The Chief Minister also brought up past incidents, such as Gogoi allegedly losing his passport during a visit to Palestine and reporting it in Israel, suggesting a deliberate attempt to make international travel harder to trace.

CM Sarma expressed concerns over the loss of critical data due to such actions and hinted at the possibility of transferring the case to a central agency.

He stated that once official documents are received by September 10, he will share them with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Lok Sabha Speaker, acknowledging that further decisions would lie with parliamentary authorities given jurisdictional limits.

