Pak making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in parts of J&K: DGP

Srinagar, Jan 24 The Director General of J&K Police, R.R. Swain, on Wednesday chaired a high-level joint security meeting to review the preparedness in the Kashmir Zone ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations.

"Threadbare discussions were held on security of vulnerable areas, persons and places during the meeting. Intelligence gathering, area domination, naka checking, and security of sensitive places/venues remained the central focus of the meeting," a police statement said.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to ensure optimum security arrangements at all the venues across Kashmir by making effective use of all the available resources.

He also directed for ensuring the highest level of security arrangements and further strengthening the security grids, saying that serious attempts are being made by handlers from across the border to infiltrate terrorists into J&K.

"Stressing on strict monitoring and subsequent action against the terror support system, the DGP said that Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in parts of J&K.

"He directed for creating special monitoring to identify each and every element providing any support to terrorists," the statement said.

Underlining the desperation of the handlers from across the border to create disruption here, the DGP emphasised on the field formations to have a serious look into the inputs shared by the different agencies and take all the necessary measures accordingly to ensure that subversive attempts are foiled.

He also stressed for revisiting the security measures in place at the vulnerable places.

The DGP directed for further strengthening the human intelligence system besides making effective use of modern tools in tracking down the terrorists.

He also directed to identify the technology being used by the terrorists and prepare counter strategies accordingly. He directed for Identifying and smashing new forms of terror modules with simultaneous actions within the parameters of law.

