Pak national nabbed at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal

Kolkata, July 20 ) A Pakistani citizen was nabbed by the jawans of the 41st battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), late Friday night, when he illegally crossed over to the Indian territory through the Indo-Nepal international border in Darjeeling district in the northern sector of West Bengal.

Two other Nepali citizens by whose car the Pakistani citizen Md Saifullah was trying to enter the Indian territory, have also been nabbed. All three of them have been handed over to the local Kharibari Police Station, confirmed an official of the Darjeeling district police.

They will be presented at a district court on Saturday. As informed by SSB to the district police, sources said, the Pakistani citizen, without proper documents and visa to enter India, was spotted by the central forces personnel in the car along with the two Nepali citizens who also entered the Indian side through the border.

The central forces personnel nabbed all three of them and started questioning the reasons for entering the Indian territory. However, none of them were able to give any satisfactory answer and hence they were arrested and handed over to the district police.

This is the second time in the last eight months that the jawans of the 41st battalion of SSB have arrested Pakistani citizens illegally crossing over to the Indian territory through the Indo-Nepal international border.

In November last year, the central forces personnel arrested two Pakistani citizens at Panitanki in Darjeeling district. The arrested duo included a woman Sayesta Hanif and her minor son Ariyan Mohammad Hanif -- both residents of Karachi in Pakistan.

During interrogation, they admitted that they entered India without a valid visa and related documents through the Panitanki border by a bus which they boarded from Kakarbhitta in the Jhapa district of Nepal.

