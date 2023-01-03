Pak PM directs immediate Covid vaccination of children aged 5-12

Islamabad, Jan 3 Expressing satisfaction over the COVID-19 situation, which is currently under control in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, directed the authorities concerned to ensure the vaccination of children aged 5-12 years on an urgent basis, as per reports.

The Prime Minister, who chaired the meeting to review the Covid 19 situation in the country, instructed the officials to further improve screening at border points as well as airports.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the current COVID situation, new variants, ongoing efforts, and the status of vaccination.

It was told that Pakistan apparently faced no threat from the new variant as almost 90 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated and 95 per cent partially vaccinated.

Around five million children of 5-12 years of age have been vaccinated which was 25 per cent of the total strength and the target of full vaccination would be achieved within the next few months, Geo News reported.

In the meeting, it was told that the average infection rate was hovering around 0.2-0.5 per cent in the country.

He informed the participants of the meeting that an effective mechanism was in place at the borders to contain the influx of COVID into the country.

Moreover, the rate of random sampling at the airport has been increased to 2 per cent besides ensuring the fumigation of the planes coming from the affected countries.

It was told that Pakistan was among very few countries where genomic surveillance of COVID has been introduced to ensure early detection of the new variants, Geo News reported.

PM Shehbaz said that it was pleasing to note that no COVID-related death was reported from across the country in the last 15 weeks, while the whole nation was grateful to the countries that donated vaccines to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the decline in the rate of COVID infection was pleasing but "we have to be alert all times."

