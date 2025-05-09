'Pak risks fragmentation if war escalates,' warn army veterans, defence experts

New Delhi, May 9 As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, prominent defense experts and army veterans have warned that any further escalation by Islamabad could lead to devastating consequences, including the potential fragmentation of Pakistan.

Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava said, “If a declared war begins, it could lead to the fragmentation of Pakistan. The internal conditions in Pakistan are already dire, with demands for independence growing in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan is politically unstable and economically bankrupt. In such circumstances, escalation to war could lead to its complete destruction and the end of its existence.”

Srivastava underscored that India’s current military operations have been proportionate and aimed purely at countering Pakistani provocations.

"India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan’s actions, including drone strikes, missile attacks, and aerial offensives. These responses have been measured. However, the situation is now on the brink of a full-scale war. If Pakistan continues its nefarious acts, India may be compelled to declare war,” he warned.

He also noted India’s successful use of advanced air defence systems such as the S-400, claiming Pakistani air raids were “completely thwarted”. He added that Indian counterstrikes even destroyed Chinese-made defence installations within Pakistan.

Retired Brigadier Vijay Sagar Dheman echoed the sentiment, stating, “Since Pakistan has attacked for two consecutive nights, last night launching a three-pronged drone offensive targeting Jammu, Punjab, and even Rajasthan -- India must now respond kinetically. I personally witnessed the attack attempt on Jammu Airport. A strong military, economic, and diplomatic response is needed, including permanent review of the Indus Waters Treaty and a naval blockade.”

He added, “Over 50 drones were shot down in the latest attack. This shows India’s preparedness but also highlights Pakistan’s continued aggression. The time has come for a consolidated response on all fronts.”

Maj Gen K.K. Sinha (Retd) revealed that India’s deep strike targeted “nine key locations stretching from Muzaffarabad to Bahawalpur, over 1,000 km.” He described the assault as a response to a “strike on our very soul,” adding, “Pakistan is the epicentre of global terrorism, and the ISI, along with the Pakistani Army, is directly responsible. Our operations were precise, retaliatory, and non-escalatory, but Pakistan chose to escalate by attacking 15 Indian military positions.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor