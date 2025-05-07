Pakistan Airspace Cleared After India Hits Pak Terrorist Bases In Response To Pahalgam Attack

Following the targeting of nine locations by India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan cleared its airspace. Several explosions were heard in various towns, including Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad. Reuters reported that Muzaffarabad was without power. The Pakistani airspace was abruptly cleared, according to FlightRadar maps, and other flights were reported to have been diverted. Videos of aircraft cancellations were shared on social media by residents at the airports in Lahore and Sialkot. The Indian Ministry of Defence, "OPERATION SINDOOR," which was initiated a few minutes ago, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which served as a base for the planning and execution of terrorist strikes against India.

Multiple commercial flights heading to Lahore / Islamabad / Faisalabad / Sialkot are diverting now.

The airspace over these cities in Pakistan is now empty. Not normal at all for this time of the night. #AvGeekpic.twitter.com/u1nQhDfrtD — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) May 6, 2025

All flights has been cancelled in Lahore international airport



Airport is temporary closed #IndiaPakistanWarpic.twitter.com/rUvSPi5T0m — Bunny 🐰 (@DrBillalAhmad) May 6, 2025

India launched a missile attack on Pakistan, and Pakistan would retaliate, a military spokesperson said to ARY news. India's "temporary pleasure will be replaced by enduring grief," said the director general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"India has launched airstrikes against three locations. Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli... Every aircraft in the Pakistan Air Force is in the air. India launched all of the strikes from its own airspace," confirmed the ISPR's statement.