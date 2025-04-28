'Pakistan and its friends club': Anurag Thakur jabs Congress leader over Pak comment

New Delhi, April 28 BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday made a pointed objection to senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s statement on Pakistan and also over his advice to the Centre to ‘rethink’ its decision on suspending the Indus Water Treaty. He accused the Congress leaders, including him of ‘shamelessly defending Pakistan’.

The BJP leader took a caustic jibe at Congress leaders over ‘sympathetic’ statements towards the rogue nation and said, “Let Pakistan and its Friends’ Club be very clear: India will not offer even a drop of water if you spill even a drop of our blood.”

Pulling no punches, Anurag Thakur hit out at Saifuddin Soz, the Union Minister in erstwhile Congress-led UPA government and alleged that their hearts bleed for a rogue nation.

Taking to social media handle X, he said: "The entire nation has unequivocally supported the diplomatic measures taken by Modi government, exercised with utmost restraint, to counter Pakistan and its terrorism. However, people like former Union Minister in the Congress-led UPA government, Saifuddin Soz, representing the true face of the Congress, are troubled by the government's decision. Shamelessly defending Pakistan, their hearts bleed for a rogue nation."

The BJP leader's scathing comments come on the back of a soft and placid response by a couple of Congress leaders, including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on the Pahalgam terror attack. Siddaramaiah came under heavy fire from across the political spectrum as he advocated ‘no war with Pakistan’.

A couple of other Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, stoked controversy by speaking allegedly on behalf of the terrorists who unleashed mayhem in Baisaran meadows. All this came despite the fact that the top party leadership has reiterated its full support to the government and called for action against Pakistan, during the all-party meet.

Anurag Thakur further asked Pakistan to stop their territory from becoming breeding grounds for terrorists and also issued a warning, ”don’t expect hospitality when you are hostile.”

“Pakistan is a habitual offender that takes delight in bleeding India and troubling the world by funding terrorism as its state policy; hence, it must be brought to task. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken a wise decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, sending a categorical message to Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz speaking to press said that the Indus Waters Treaty remains a lifeline for Pakistan and if the river water cannot be diverted, the state of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir will be totally submerged.

“If Pakistan takes a stand that they are not involved in the Pahalgam attack, then we should accept Pakistan’s word,” he said defending the terror-sponsoring nation.

“The Indus Water Treaty offers advantage to both India and Pakistan. If we stop the water, it will submerge Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir altogether. Water should flow down to the sea through its own course. I have a feeling we must not go that far,” he also told a publication.

