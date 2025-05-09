Pakistan Armed Forces Launch Multiple Attacks Along Western Border, Ceasefire Violations Reported in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Friday said that Pakistan Armed Forces tried to attack multiple locations in India by using drones and other missiles on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 (Thursday and Friday), launched attacks across the border against Indian military bases and civilian areas. There were also unconfirmed reports of two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 and F-16 fighter jets being shot down by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025," said the Indian Army on Operation Sindoor last night while sharing the satellite footage of Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to retaliate against attacks from Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Pakistan launched an attack on Indian military bases, including Indian Air Force (IAF) bases in Awantipura, Srinagar and Uttarlai as well as Army formations in Jammu, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda and Chandigarh, which was retaliated by the Indian Army. "Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir." said Indian Army further in a post on X.

"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. #IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."