Pakistan Army Claims It Shot Down Two Indian Fighter Jets, India Denies

After the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, the Pakistan Army spokesperson said that they had "shot down two Indian fighter jets." Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has announced that two Indian fighter jets were shot down in retaliation for India's missile strike.

However, India denied the claim and said that no Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft was lost during operations. Witnesses reported loud noises and debris falling from the sky, which was later identified as fuel tanks dropped during combat preparations. "Fighter crafts dropped fuel tanks. No IAF fighter was shot down," the Indian defence ministry stated, refuting claims of any crash or loss of aircraft.

Pakistan's security sources claimed that its air force has shot down two Indian jets in retaliation for the Indian strikes on terror targets in #Pakistan-occupied territory.#IndiaPakistanWar#OperationSindoorpic.twitter.com/7pysOg5bss — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) May 6, 2025

Pakistan Army said that its armed forces shot down to Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets in retaliation for the Indian strikes in Pakistan territory, including in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Pakistani forces are responding forcefully to India's aggression," a statement broadcast on PTV news.

BREAKING: Lieutenant General of Pakistan says it’s an act of war. - CNN — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 6, 2025

PTV News also reported that all Pakistani air force aircraft are safe and that the armed forces are retaliating against India's strikes in Pakistan. The Lieutenant General of Pakistan said to CNN that it’s an act of war.