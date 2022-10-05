Pakistan Army to steer clear of politics, says Gen Bajwa while confirming retirement plans

Washington, Oct 5 The armed forces have distanced itself from the politics and want to stay out of it in the future as well, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, local media reported.

The statement came during the army chief's address at a luncheon at Pakistani embassy in Washington, Geo News reported.

Gen Bajwa also reiterated his resolve to leave after the completion of his term as the army chief this November, Geo News reported.

"There could be no diplomacy without a strong economy," said the army chief. He further stated that the nation cannot achieve its targets without a strong economy.

"Restoring the ailing economy of the country should be the priority of every stakeholder of the society," Gen Bajwa said.

The Pak COAS is currently on a visit to the US, where he called on US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meetings, the ISPR said.

General Bajwa also told the US officials that assistance from Pakistan's global partners was vital for the "rescue and rehabilitation" of flood victims. He also thanked the US officials for their support for the flood relief in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor